Dorit Teeters
Boone—Mrs. Dorit Gaye Leonard Teeters, age 85, of Boone, passed away Thursday night, July 23, 2020 at her home. Born September 1, 1934 in Shallotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late William Lloyd and Elva Pauline Grissett Leonard. She received a BA in education from Berry College in Rome Georgia, and her a MA in Counseling from East Carolina University. She served as an elementary teacher in Florida, Germany, and North Carolina, and later as a high school guidance counselor. She enjoyed travel, which included visits to Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, every state in the continental US, and parts of Canada. Dorit retired to the Boone area in 1999. She attended Alliance Bible Fellowship and was active in church over the years in teaching, leading, feeding, and working with the youth. Dorit also volunteered at Watauga Medical Center, Meals on Wheels, and Samaritan's Purse.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Teeters of 54 years, two sons, John (wife Mary), and Jeffery (wife Jennifer), six grandchildren, Hannah, Thomas, Elizabeth, Joshua, Joel, and Joseph, three siblings, Maxton Elroy Leonard, Sammie Elton Leonard (wife Betty) and Shelby Leonard Rourk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Joyce Faye Leonard Skeen and Lloyd Ethridge Leonard. A life celebration service for Dorit will be conducted at a later time when gatherings are less restrictive. In lieu of flowers, it was Dorit's wish that gifts be given to Samaritan's Purse Post Office Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to another charity.
