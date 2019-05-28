Dorothy Andrews

Fayetteville—Dorothy Holland Andrews, 93, of Fayetteville passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born August 3, 1925 in Cumberland County to the late Daisy and Lonnie Holland. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband William C. Andrews; granddaughter Jamie LeeAnn Humphries; three sons Larry F. Blair, Mickey Blair, and Gray Blair; and sister Lee Ila.

Dorothy was a member of Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was very active in the women's ministry. She loved spending time in the kitchen baking cakes for friends and loved ones, especially during the holidays.

She is survived by two daughters Marcia Munz and husband Wayne of Fayetteville and Mary Ann Roberts and husband Billy of Calabash, NC; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday May 30 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Committal services will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 28 to May 29, 2019