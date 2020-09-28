Dorothy Annette Guinn Andrews

Fayetteville—Mrs. Dorothy Annette Guinn Andrews, 84 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 1 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg with Rev. Andy Wood officiating.

Mrs. Andrews was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of John Robert and Juanita Edwards Guinn. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeppy Autry. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by three sons, David Andrews, Robert Andrews and Cliff Dabbs all of Fayetteville; one daughter, Kathy Tate of Archdale; two sisters, Frances Rule of Pleasant Garden and Connie Brookbank of Trinity; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



