Dorothy Annette Guinn Andrews
1936 - 2020
Fayetteville—Mrs. Dorothy Annette Guinn Andrews, 84 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 1 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg with Rev. Andy Wood officiating.
Mrs. Andrews was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of John Robert and Juanita Edwards Guinn. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeppy Autry. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, David Andrews, Robert Andrews and Cliff Dabbs all of Fayetteville; one daughter, Kathy Tate of Archdale; two sisters, Frances Rule of Pleasant Garden and Connie Brookbank of Trinity; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
