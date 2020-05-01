Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
There will be a virtual Memorial Service today at 2:00pm., NC
Dorothy Bell McCall


1943 - 2020
Dorothy Bell McCall Obituary
Dorothy Bell McCall
Brooklyn, NY—Born April 4, 1943 in Lumberton, NC. Passed away on April 24, 2020 . "Dot" was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred W. McCall (son) Winfred L. McCall, (father) Norwood Blount (parents) William and Lillie Bell Leggett (siblings) James McNair, Nathaniel McNair, Michael Leggett, Gloria Ford and Linda Commodore. She is survived by her children, Porchia Merritt-Williams, Michael McCall and Demetrius McCall(grandchildren)Khaliya, Terrence, Kevin, David and Emily McCall, Keisha Morency and LaMar Bowery (siblings) William Leggett Jr., Brenda Haigler , Mildred Leggett and Angela Leggett. Dorothy displayed a mother's love for Cheronique Burris and Ivan Ford.
She was especially fond of Carl Ford, Bertha Leonard, Betty Ross and Mary Frances Jones.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 2, 2020
