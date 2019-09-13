|
|
Dorothy Browne Stamp
Fayetteville—Dorothy Boling Stamp, 94, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday September 11 at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 29, 1925 in Biscoe, NC to the late Lena and Roy Boling.
Dottie, as she was known, graduated from Meredith College in 1945. Her father, Roy Boling, was a highly-respected accountant in Fayetteville and she inherited his love for numbers and bookkeeping skills. She began her career as bookkeeper for Ed Fleishman and Brothers in downtown Fayetteville. She went to work for Mr. George Stewart at Stewart Oldsmobile and later for Mr. John Wyatt at Valley Motors until retirement. She and her parents were faithful members of First Baptist Church on Old Street. She later moved her membership to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church where she thoroughly enjoyed using her sewing skills to serve others through the Snyder Sewing Ministry. Dottie was an animal lover and an avid reader.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Stamp Terry and husband Steve of Fayetteville; two sons Donald Carmichael and wife Vivian of Alberta, Canada and Robert Carmichael and wife SueZan of Farmers Branch, Texas, grandson Brandon Terry of Las Vegas, NV and Lauren Blackburn of Aberdeen, NC as well as 11 additional grandchildren and their families. She especially adored holding her youngest great-grandson, Aiden Blackburn.
The family would like extend a heartfelt thank you to staff of Village Green. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Library Fund at 701 Westmont Drive Fayetteville, NC 28305 or to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society at 3927 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019