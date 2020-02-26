|
|
Dorothy Chittester
Fayetteville —Dorothy Jo Collins Chittester, 81, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Dorothy was born June 15, 1938 in Esserville, VA, to James Jesse Collins and Lydia Belle Mullins Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a precious granddaughter, Victoria Grace Chittester; and a beloved grandson, John Gregory "Jory" Bowers. Dorothy is survived by her children, L. John Chittester, and wife Vicki, Abingdon, VA; Gregory N. Chittester, Fayetteville, NC; and Dr. Kathleen Holland and husband Chris, Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by her siblings, Peggy Ann Peake, James C. Collins, and Jane Hilt, and husband RW; and by grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Brown, Tonya Nichole Wolfe, Amanda Jean Patterson, Adam Wesley Bowers, Crissy Leann Bebber, and Lydia Camille Bowers. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and numerous great-grandchildren, including Eathan Gregory Bowers and Colin Daniel Bowers of Fayetteville, NC. Even though Dorothy graduated high school in Washington State, she was considered an honorary member and remained close to the John I. Burton Class of 1956 in Norton, VA. Her first job was with Thompson and Litton Engineers in Wise, VA, but her chosen profession was real estate sales. She acted as a real estate agent and broker for over 45 years while living in Vancouver, WA, Charlotte, NC, Birmingham, AL, and Tavares, FL. She founded Koltown Properties in Norton, VA in 1978. She was the broker there for several years and many of her clients became life-long friends.
Dorothy, or Dotti, as she was known to many, was an avid Bridge player and an excellent cook and hostess. She loved traveling and enjoyed many adventures with her granddaughter, Lydia. She also loved college basketball, especially the Tar Heels; and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. A dual celebration of life for both Dorothy and her mother, Lydia Mullins Collins who passed away February 9th, will be held Saturday, February 29 at 12:30 pm at Abingdon Baptist Church, Abingdon, VA. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UVA-Wise, John I. Burton Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund, 1 College Place, Wise, VA 24293.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020