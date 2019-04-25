Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery

Dorothy E. Wingate

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy E. Wingate Obituary
Dorothy E. Wingate
Hope Mills—Dorothy Eugenia Wingate, 94, of Hope Mills, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Norman and Bell Hulon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Benny" Wingate; sons, Robert "Bobby" Hair, Richard "Ricky" Logue, and Charles "Pete" Logue; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Logue.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Michael Logue and wife Gina of Shallotte, and Jerry Hair and wife Cylinda of Hope Mills; daughter, Dorothy Denise Wingate of Hope Mills; two brothers, Grady Hulon and wife Diana of Charlotte, and Joseph Hulon of Hope Mills; sister, Ruth Ann Long of Sumter, SC; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 5 great-greatgrandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now