|
|
Dorothy E. Wingate
Hope Mills—Dorothy Eugenia Wingate, 94, of Hope Mills, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Norman and Bell Hulon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Benny" Wingate; sons, Robert "Bobby" Hair, Richard "Ricky" Logue, and Charles "Pete" Logue; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Logue.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Michael Logue and wife Gina of Shallotte, and Jerry Hair and wife Cylinda of Hope Mills; daughter, Dorothy Denise Wingate of Hope Mills; two brothers, Grady Hulon and wife Diana of Charlotte, and Joseph Hulon of Hope Mills; sister, Ruth Ann Long of Sumter, SC; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 5 great-greatgrandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019