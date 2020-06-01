Dorothy Holland Shaw "Dot" Grady
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dot" Holland Shaw Grady
Fayetteville—Mrs. Dorothy Holland Shaw Grady, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born in Harnett County to the late Marvin B. Holland and Vada Warren Holland. Preceding her in death were her sisters, Betty Jackson and Jewel Lee, and in 2017, her dear husband, Roy C. Grady.
Mrs. Grady is survived by her daughter, Gloria Whitehart and son-in-law, John Whitehart, of Fayetteville; her son, Forrest C. Shaw III of Fayetteville, and a sister, Alice Quigley of SC; grandchildren, William Adames and Martha Holland Shaw; great grandchildren, Kayne, Addison and Ashton Adames. Also, many loving nieces and nephews.
She was well known locally in the furniture industry. However, prior to that she was an entrepreneur having established two restaurants, a salon, a nightclub and a realty company.
Her two most enjoyed activities were planning a gathering of her family and the current day's work. She was the sun in which her children revolved, much loved, irreplaceable and missed.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved