Dorothy "Dot" Holland Shaw Grady
Fayetteville—Mrs. Dorothy Holland Shaw Grady, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born in Harnett County to the late Marvin B. Holland and Vada Warren Holland. Preceding her in death were her sisters, Betty Jackson and Jewel Lee, and in 2017, her dear husband, Roy C. Grady.
Mrs. Grady is survived by her daughter, Gloria Whitehart and son-in-law, John Whitehart, of Fayetteville; her son, Forrest C. Shaw III of Fayetteville, and a sister, Alice Quigley of SC; grandchildren, William Adames and Martha Holland Shaw; great grandchildren, Kayne, Addison and Ashton Adames. Also, many loving nieces and nephews.
She was well known locally in the furniture industry. However, prior to that she was an entrepreneur having established two restaurants, a salon, a nightclub and a realty company.
Her two most enjoyed activities were planning a gathering of her family and the current day's work. She was the sun in which her children revolved, much loved, irreplaceable and missed.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.