Dorothy M. Melvin
Fayetteville—On Friday, March 27, 2020, Mrs. Dorothy M. Melvin transitioned peacefully from this earth to take her eternal rest with our Heavenly Father. God's angels descended upon Fayetteville, NC on September 14, 1933 and she was graciously presented to the late Jerry Allen Sr. and Annie B. Allen.
She graduated from Armstrong High School and furthered her studies in nursing school. She was employed with Rohm and Hass as a Food Services Supervisor for more than 20 years until its closing. She was later employed for many years in Food Nutrition Services with the Cumberland County School System until she retired due to health concerns.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Mt. Zion AME Zion Church. Burial: Mt. Zion AME Zion Church Cemetery.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion A. M. E. Zion Church in Eastover, North Carolina. She loved listening to "old fashioned" Gospel music and preaching.
"Dot" as she was affectionately known was a quiet, kind and generous woman. Her love of God and family held a special place in the hearts of many. Her greatest talent was cooking and she was dedicated to preparing delicious meals for family gatherings at her house on Sundays after church services. She was the happiest when her family visited; children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and their spouses. She enjoyed sitting, talking and joking with everyone. Her humorous and jovial nature would brighten anyone's day.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Mitchell W. Melvin and a grandson Dominique E. Hales.
She will be remembered with profound love and gratitude by her husband Jack E. Melvin, Sr., her children Dr. Mary A. Hales, Alfonso M. Allen (Evelyn), Jacqueline M. Smith, Frederick E. Melvin (Regina), Demetrious T. Melvin, and Jack Melvin, Jr. (Annette), one sister, Annie H. Battles, one brother, Thomas M. Allen (Tina) and one sister-in-law, Berlene Melvin. Her memories will also be cherished by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020