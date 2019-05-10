|
|
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Fisher
Fayetteville—Dorothy "Dot" Fisher, 96, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Carolina Inn in Fayetteville.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Bruce Herrmann officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends following the graveside service at The Carolina Inn, 400 Forsythe Street, Fayetteville, NC.
Dorothy Mae "Dot" was born in Lillington to James Thaddeus Butts "JT" and Ernestine Elizabeth Johnson "Ernie" on September 5, 1922. She attended Buies Creek Academy and Lillington High School. Dorothy graduated from Highsmith School of Nursing in 1946. She married Cecil Leonard Fisher on June 4, 1946 in Dillion, SC. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Highsmith and Cape Fear Valley Hospitals. She served in the Junior Service League during WW II, the Red Cross, and the Pink Ladies of Cape Fear Valley Hospital. Dorothy was involved in the Toastmistress Club, Shrinettes, White Shrine, Amaranth and Rainbow Girls. She was a charter member and Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 334. Her favorite role was Ruth. Dot travelled the state supporting her husband's term as Grand High Priest of NC in 1988. Dot was a regular, attending Snyder Memorial Church where she enjoyed the comradery of her Sunday School Classmates, some of the finest women to call Fayetteville home. Dot was an active long-time member of The Women's Club of Fayetteville where she served as archivist and docent.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Cecil Leonard Fisher. She had four brothers, Clellon Butts (Grace), Norwood Butts (Edna), Hal Butts (Martha), and Howard Butts (D Day) who preceded her in death.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lynn Fisher Stallworth (Bob) of Midlothian, VA; sons, Lindsey Howard Fisher (Chris) of Fayetteville, and Cecil Leonard Fisher, Jr. of Fayetteville. Dorothy had three grandchildren whom she loved dearly and always looked forward to seeing, Robb Stallworth (Holly) of Powhatan, VA., Hunter Stallworth, and Elisabeth Stallworth of Midlothian, VA. She loved and enjoyed her great grandchildren, Bobby, Wyatt and Addington Stallworth of Powhatan, VA. She has one surviving sister, Mable Jolley (Doug) of Columbia, SC. There are many nieces and nephews with whom she shared many memories and lifelong relationships. She often found comfort in the company and special relationship she had with her niece Elizabeth Scruggs Brandt.
Memorials may be given to the Cecil L. and Dorothy Fisher Divinity School Endowed Scholarship at Campbell University, PO Box 36, Buies Creek, NC 27506.
The family of Dorothy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the family and those who brought comfort to our Mother in her passing. She often told a story about her Mother's passing referring to her "Knocking the dust off her shoes and going to Heaven". So, shall it be . . .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 10 to May 12, 2019