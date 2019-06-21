Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Graveside service 1:00 PM Lafayette Memorial Park Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 View Map Dorothy McCracken "Dotsy" Deshields

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy "Dotsy" McCracken Deshields

Fayetteville—Dorothy Rovilla McCracken was born in Hopewell, VA, April 5, 1932 and passed away peacefully, June 21, 2019 at the age of 87.

The only child of Violet and Hobart McCracken, Dotsy graduated from Hopewell High School where she met her loving husband, Forrest Deshields. They were married in 1950.

Dot attended business school after graduating from high school while Forrest attended Atlantic Christian College. After graduation, they moved to Fayetteville, NC where she took a position in the business office of the Fort Bragg schools, later becoming Office Manager. Upon retiring she went to work briefly in the business office of the Cumberland County Schools.

Dorothy loved family cookouts, dinner at Bruce & Mickey's, boating at Lake Waccamaw, spending time with family, and travelling the world.

Dorothy is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Woodcock, Patti Feavel, Teresa Deshields, and Dorothy Essary. She has four loving sons-in-law, Michael Woodcock, Joe Dean, Ray Tait, and Jay Essary. She has 12 grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren.

Dotsy is also survived by her faithful dog, Magic.

A short graveside service will be held on June 23 at 1 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey St. with a visitation to follow from 2:30-4 p.m. at Jernigan Warren Funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS) 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville NC 28303

Arrangements are being handled by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301

Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 21 to June 23, 2019