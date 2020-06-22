Dorothy McLauchlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy McLauchlin
Fayetteville — Dorothy McLauchlin, 85, passed June 19, 2020. Celebrating of Life will be conduct on Friday, June 26, 2020 11am at Cunningham Mortuary & Cremations Chapel. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12 noon until 5pm at the mortuary. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham & Sons Mortuary Inc
3809 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 433-2616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved