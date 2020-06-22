Dorothy McLauchlin
Fayetteville — Dorothy McLauchlin, 85, passed June 19, 2020. Celebrating of Life will be conduct on Friday, June 26, 2020 11am at Cunningham Mortuary & Cremations Chapel. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12 noon until 5pm at the mortuary. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.