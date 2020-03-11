|
|
Dorothy O'Quinn Duffer
Fayetteville—Dorothy O'Quinn Duffer, 77, of Fayetteville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dorothy was born on July 29, 1942 in Cumberland County to the late Lloyd Britten O'Quinn and Ilean Withers O'Quinn.
The family will have a gathering of friends and family to Celebrate the Life of Dorothy from 11:30-1:30 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Dorothy is survived by her lifetime partner, Chuck Moody of the home; daughter, Michelle Duffer-Harrell; grandson, Brandon Harrell; siblings, Martha Boyette, Fannie Jordan, Brenda Swann, Doug O'Quinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James O'Quinn and sister, Rebecca Duffer.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Homes of Lake Waccamaw, 400 Flemington Dr. Lake Waccamaw, N.C. 28450
Online condolences may be made at www,jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020