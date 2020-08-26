1/1
Dorothy T. Allen
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Dunn—Ms. Dorothy T. Allen age 91, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab, Dunn, N.C. Her funeral service will be Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. Officiating the service will be Rev. Cathy Mooney. The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service. The family will have a private family graveside following the service at the Tart Family Cemetery, Dunn, N.C.
Ms. Allen will lay in state at the funeral home on Friday, August 28th from 1:30 till 4:30 with no family present. Mask will be mandated for viewing and the funeral service.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Jewel Whitfield (Joseph) of Mt. Olive, Jane Fletcher (Paul) of Richmond, Va., Lillian Schmitt (Bruce) of Dunn and Leroy Allen (Tammy) of Dunn. Grandchildren; Bobby Joe Whitfield (Julie), Kathleen F. McGinley (Brandon), Daniel Fletcher (Sarah Hedgecock), James Ryan Blanchard, Mark Schmitt, Kevin Schmitt and Dylan, Emily and Abigale Allen. Seven Great Grandchildren.
Ms. Allen was preceded in death by her parents; Grady E. and Lillian L. Tart, husband; Newitt Allen and siblings that included nine brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, 11551 NC Hwy. 50 South, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366 in memory of Dorothy and Newitt Allen.
Due to the current health concerns the family understands if you are not able to join them for the funeral service. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at: www.westanddunn.com
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, North Carolina.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Lying in State
01:30 - 04:00 PM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
