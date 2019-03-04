Home

Dottie Jackson Edwards

Dottie Jackson Edwards Obituary
Dottie Jackson Edwards
Wade — Dottie Jackson Edwards, 80 of 6035 Kennel Road, Wade passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenon "Bill" and Mila Page Jackson, her brothers, Gary, Donnie, Lenon; sister, Bonita; and niece, Frances.
She attended and graduated from Fayetteville Senior High. Last employed by the State of North Carolina, retired after 23 years. She was a member of Clement Missionary Baptist Church. She was involved in different aspects of the churches she attended. Her greatest joy was working with children and the elderly.
She is survived by her son, Gary Lobdell (Cathy); daughter Sharlene Cotton (Joseph); grandchildren, Joshua "Dusty" Lobdell, Eric D'Amico, Morgan and Anna Cotton; great grandchildren, Aiden and Emmie Lobdell, Angelia Nicolsi and Raylan D'Amico; and sisters, Shirley Jackson of Nashville and Lacene Hobbs of Hope Mills.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Clement Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, officiating will be Pastor Lynn McLaurin and Pastor Allen Roberts. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Wade.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:50 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers send any remembrance to Clement Missionary Baptist Church in honor of the children and youth department, 6175 Maxwell Road, Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
