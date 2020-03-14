Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Douglas Clyde Reed Jr.

Douglas Clyde Reed Jr. Obituary
Douglas Clyde Reed, Jr.
Fayetteville—Douglas Clyde Reed, Jr., 39, of Fayetteville passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12-1:00 pm on Wednesday..
Douglas is survived by his father, Douglas Reed, Sr. and mother, Rita Youkers and step-father, Bill Youkers; daughter, Mia Reed; son, Akai Reed; sisters, Angie Morris and husband Herbert, Adriane Fox and husband Ernest, Amanda Young and Husband Todd ,Rhonda Reynolds and husband Mark, Michelle Romrell and husband Russell; brother, Billy Youkers and wife Missy; grandmother, Gladys Reed; special nephew, Brandon Stevens and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
