Home

POWERED BY

Douglas Ellard Sr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Ellard Sr. Obituary
Douglas Ellard, Sr.
Fayetteville—Douglas Charles Ellard, Sr., 76, passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was retired from the US Army after serving 20 years, 3 tours in Vietnam and receiving a Bronze Star.
He is survived by his wife, Lieu "Lon" Ellard of the home; sons, Mark (Kristy), Matthew, Brian, and Douglas; daughters, Robin and Susan; sister, Lois (Edgar) Wheeler; brother, Frederick (Patricia) Ellard; and 8 grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemtery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Ft. Bragg on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.