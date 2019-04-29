|
Douglas Ellard, Sr.
Fayetteville—Douglas Charles Ellard, Sr., 76, passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was retired from the US Army after serving 20 years, 3 tours in Vietnam and receiving a Bronze Star.
He is survived by his wife, Lieu "Lon" Ellard of the home; sons, Mark (Kristy), Matthew, Brian, and Douglas; daughters, Robin and Susan; sister, Lois (Edgar) Wheeler; brother, Frederick (Patricia) Ellard; and 8 grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemtery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Ft. Bragg on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019