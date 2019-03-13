|
Douglas Jerome Nix
Linden—Douglas Jerome Nix, 79, of Linden passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas "Jerry" Nix.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Gladys "Susie" Nix of the home; three daughters, Cynthia Nix Marth and husband, Russell of Linden, Tammy Nix Frandsen and husband, Thomas of Norfolk, Va. and Michelle Nix Anderson and husband, Wesley of Charlotte; a son, Troy Allen Nix and wife, Robyn of Fayetteville; two sisters, Delorese DeWayne of Idaho and Betty Conaway of Fayetteville; four brothers, Clyde Nix and wife, Janie of Durham, Fred Nix of Linden, Malcolm Nix and wife, Judy of Pensacola, Fla. and Eugene Nix and wife, Kim of Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Douglas was the owner and operator of Nix Upholstery for 40 years.
The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev Turner Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to South Erwin Baptist Church PO Box 282 Erwin, NC 28339.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019