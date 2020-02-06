|
Douglas Jolley
Lexington, SC —Douglas Child Jolley, 87, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Manna Church Chapel, 2nd floor of Brick Building A, 5117 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:30 pm. He will be interred with military honors on February 18, 2020, 11:30 am, at Jacksonville National Cemetery, where a private, family graveside memorial will be held.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mable Butts Jolley; his brother Bill Jolley of Brunswick, GA; and his sister Dell Jolley Welch, of Switzerland, FL. He leaves behind a son, Doug Jolley (Jan) of Lexington, SC, and four daughters: Susie Jolley James of Fayetteville, NC; Elizabeth Brandt of Rock Hill, SC; Kathryn Healy (Tim) of Toccoa, GA; and Mary Clarke (Steve) of Myrtle Beach, SC. He was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Scruggs Schroer, of Fayetteville, NC.
He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Jonathan Jolley (Lila) of Lugoff, SC; Catherine Brandt Vacovsky (Roger) of Midlothian, VA; Allison Brandt Blackwelder (Josh) of Greer, SC; Tim Healy (Nichole) of Clarkesville, GA; Brian Healy of Martin, GA; Thad Schroer (Mallory) of Fayetteville, NC; and Jessica Schroer of Charlotte, NC. Additionally, he leaves behind nine great-grandchildren.
He served 20 years in the United States Air Force, including a year in Vietnam from 1966-67, where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and 10 Air Medals. His final duty station was Pope Air Force Base, where he retired with the rank of major as the Chief Navigational Officer in 1972.
He earned his real estate license and worked for 42 years as a broker, property manager, and appraiser in Fayetteville until retiring in December 2016. He is a past president of the 71st chapter of the Ruritan Club.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tri-County Veterans Support Network in his name:
http://tcvsn.org/donate-now.html
