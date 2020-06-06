Doulas Dale Davidson and Carla Bryd Davidson
Wilmington, NC—Douglas Dale Davidson, 78, died April 17, 2020 and Carla Byrd Davidson, 82, died May 21, 2020. They both passed away, at home, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by family.
Douglas was born December 17, 1941, in Charlotte, NC to the late Arnold and Shethar Davidson and Carla was born June 23, 1937, in Hope Mills, NC to the late Carlyle and Agnes Byrd.
Doug proudly served in the Navy from 1959-1965. Following his service in the military, he followed his passion for law enforcement by serving his community on the Fayetteville Police Department, North Carolina ABC Board and finishing his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. If you had a chance to meet Doug, you would have been privy to many of his hilarious tales of days gone by. Doug met the love of his life, Carla Byrd while she was working at the Cumberland County Clerk of Courts office. They married February 25, 1971.
Carla, who also had a passion for serving her community, worked in various capacities in the Cumberland County Clerk of Court office and finished her career as the Director of the Child Support Division.
Doug and Carla raised three children who they adored and who loved them dearly. During their lifetime together, Doug and Carla held a deep faith in Christ and commitment to their church families where they resided: Northwood Temple, Fayetteville, NC and First Baptist Church, Wilmington, NC.
Doug and Carla are survived by Doug's sister, Pam Watson, of FL; their children, Jennifer Lehman (Dan) of PA, Carl P. Williford, Jr. (Kimberlea) of Wilmington, NC and Dale Davidson of Fayetteville, NC. Doug "PaPa" and Carla "Magran" loved and helped raise their grandchildren, Jenna Lightbody (Doug) of TX, Ryan Martinez (Sophie) of CA, Katherine Bittle (Chris) of Cary, NC, Kayla Johnson (Bradley) of Wilmington, NC, Carl P. Williford, III (Grace) of Charlotte, NC and Ashley Williford of Wilmington, NC. A special light in their lives lately has been their great-granddaughter, Lydia who brought them much joy.
They were predeceased by their infant daughter, Ashley Ann Davidson who they have rejoined in heaven.
There are not enough words to express Doug and Carla's undying commitment to Christ, their family and their friends. The impact of their love is profound beyond measure.
There will be an open house at the home, date/time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 411 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
The family wishes to thank Betty Hendricks of the home for her years of friendship and loving care and to hospice and the many caregivers who were so loving to both Carla and Doug in their final days.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Wilmington, NC—Douglas Dale Davidson, 78, died April 17, 2020 and Carla Byrd Davidson, 82, died May 21, 2020. They both passed away, at home, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by family.
Douglas was born December 17, 1941, in Charlotte, NC to the late Arnold and Shethar Davidson and Carla was born June 23, 1937, in Hope Mills, NC to the late Carlyle and Agnes Byrd.
Doug proudly served in the Navy from 1959-1965. Following his service in the military, he followed his passion for law enforcement by serving his community on the Fayetteville Police Department, North Carolina ABC Board and finishing his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. If you had a chance to meet Doug, you would have been privy to many of his hilarious tales of days gone by. Doug met the love of his life, Carla Byrd while she was working at the Cumberland County Clerk of Courts office. They married February 25, 1971.
Carla, who also had a passion for serving her community, worked in various capacities in the Cumberland County Clerk of Court office and finished her career as the Director of the Child Support Division.
Doug and Carla raised three children who they adored and who loved them dearly. During their lifetime together, Doug and Carla held a deep faith in Christ and commitment to their church families where they resided: Northwood Temple, Fayetteville, NC and First Baptist Church, Wilmington, NC.
Doug and Carla are survived by Doug's sister, Pam Watson, of FL; their children, Jennifer Lehman (Dan) of PA, Carl P. Williford, Jr. (Kimberlea) of Wilmington, NC and Dale Davidson of Fayetteville, NC. Doug "PaPa" and Carla "Magran" loved and helped raise their grandchildren, Jenna Lightbody (Doug) of TX, Ryan Martinez (Sophie) of CA, Katherine Bittle (Chris) of Cary, NC, Kayla Johnson (Bradley) of Wilmington, NC, Carl P. Williford, III (Grace) of Charlotte, NC and Ashley Williford of Wilmington, NC. A special light in their lives lately has been their great-granddaughter, Lydia who brought them much joy.
They were predeceased by their infant daughter, Ashley Ann Davidson who they have rejoined in heaven.
There are not enough words to express Doug and Carla's undying commitment to Christ, their family and their friends. The impact of their love is profound beyond measure.
There will be an open house at the home, date/time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 411 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
The family wishes to thank Betty Hendricks of the home for her years of friendship and loving care and to hospice and the many caregivers who were so loving to both Carla and Doug in their final days.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.