Doy Robertson Humphrey

Glendale AZ—On Sunday July 12th, Doy R. Humphrey, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 79. A celebration of life service will be held at noon, Saturday August 1st at The Valley Cathedral Church, 4002 W. Union Hills Dr., Glendale, AZ 85308. Pastor Donald Price will be officiating. Born in Maryville, Tennessee to Joseph (Joe B.) Thomas Humphrey and Annie Bell Humphrey, Doy was one of 9 children. He moved with his family when he was 9 to the tight knit community of Massey Hill in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Doy met and married his wife Joan Mabbatt and began raising a family. He worked in the trucking industry as a manager with Estes trucking and in the early 80s moved to Arizona where he started in the Telecommunications business. Doy was known for his humor, hospitality, and generosity. He loved to make memories, spend time with his family and to tell stories. He will truly be missed. Doy leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Joan Humphrey, daughter Kim and her husband Thomas Jackson, son John and his wife Kim, and daughter Kelly Sussex; Grandchildren Shaun Sussex, Tyler Jackson, Shauntel Sussex, Kyle Jackson, Brook Sussex, John Humphrey Jr., Victoria Jackson and Hannah Humphrey; Siblings Jay Humphrey and Shirley Stein and many other beloved family members and friends.



