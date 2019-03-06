Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Doyal D. Southerland

Fayetteville—Mr. Doyal D. Southerland, 87, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in his home.
Mr. Southerland served his country in the U.S. Army. He had three tours, two in Panama and one in Vietnam. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, arts & crafts; he was a jack of all trades.
He is predeceased by Lois Southerland and Reggie Lynn Southerland.
He is survived by his son Tommy Southerland (Debra); grandchildren Andrea Northup (Allan), David Atwood (partner Amy McCool), and Bryan Atwood (April); great grandchildren Austin, Emma, Kevin, Steven, Dale, Faye, Konnor, and Landon; daughter Suzanne Mastalski; grandchildren William Southerland, Jerimiah Southerland (Erin); great grandchildren Danny and Olivia.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12 Noon at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
