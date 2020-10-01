Dudley Joel Rutledge
Carthage—Dudley Joel Rutledge, 83 of Carthage passed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A visitation was held from 5:30PM to 8PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the family home at 326 Hardee Rd. in Carthage. The family request that attendee's please wear mask. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Mr. Rutledge was born December 4, 1936 in Weslaco, TX to the late William Arthur Rutledge and Ruby Lee Watson Rutledge. He served in the US Army stationed at Fort Bragg. Once his service was complete he went to work the telephone company for forty years. His love of horses and riding was a passion, owning many horses throughout his lifetime. He and his riding buddies rode the trails of Uwharrie Forrest camping at the Old Timers Campsite.
He is survived by his four daughters, Debbie Clymer, Donna Blue (Charlie), Diane Harris (Tony) and Linda Hollingsworth. Eight grandchildren, Candie Blue, Cliff Hare, Amy Smith, Adrian Rollins, Jason Clymer, Jonathan Fry, Drew Hollingsworth, and Tonya Rollins; Eight great-grandchildren, Jason Clymer, Jr. Alaina Stewart, Hughes Fry, Preston Fry, Triston Rollins, Elijah Smith, Isaac Smith, Benjamin Smith; One great-great-grandchild, Brande Parks.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years and the love of his life, Edna Rutledge. A brother, Dewayne Rutledge; sister, Juanita Powell; two son-in-laws, Clarence Clymer, Aaron Hollingsworth; a granddaughter, Tonya Fry; and a great-grandchild, Gunner Parks.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care at 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374
