1/1
Dudley Joel Rutledge
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dudley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dudley Joel Rutledge
Carthage—Dudley Joel Rutledge, 83 of Carthage passed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A visitation was held from 5:30PM to 8PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the family home at 326 Hardee Rd. in Carthage. The family request that attendee's please wear mask. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Mr. Rutledge was born December 4, 1936 in Weslaco, TX to the late William Arthur Rutledge and Ruby Lee Watson Rutledge. He served in the US Army stationed at Fort Bragg. Once his service was complete he went to work the telephone company for forty years. His love of horses and riding was a passion, owning many horses throughout his lifetime. He and his riding buddies rode the trails of Uwharrie Forrest camping at the Old Timers Campsite.
He is survived by his four daughters, Debbie Clymer, Donna Blue (Charlie), Diane Harris (Tony) and Linda Hollingsworth. Eight grandchildren, Candie Blue, Cliff Hare, Amy Smith, Adrian Rollins, Jason Clymer, Jonathan Fry, Drew Hollingsworth, and Tonya Rollins; Eight great-grandchildren, Jason Clymer, Jr. Alaina Stewart, Hughes Fry, Preston Fry, Triston Rollins, Elijah Smith, Isaac Smith, Benjamin Smith; One great-great-grandchild, Brande Parks.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years and the love of his life, Edna Rutledge. A brother, Dewayne Rutledge; sister, Juanita Powell; two son-in-laws, Clarence Clymer, Aaron Hollingsworth; a granddaughter, Tonya Fry; and a great-grandchild, Gunner Parks.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care at 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374
On line condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved