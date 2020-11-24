Or Copy this URL to Share

Durwood Williams

Stedman—Durwood Williams, 64, of Stedman, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Glenn Shivar of Wilmington; grandsons, William and Vance Shivar of Wilmington; brother, James Williams of Stedman, NC; niece, Jamie Renee Bueing of Vander, NC; and nephews Ethan, Austin, Riley, Gavin, and Brantley. There will be a Private Family Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store