Durwood Williams
Stedman—Durwood Williams, 64, of Stedman, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Glenn Shivar of Wilmington; grandsons, William and Vance Shivar of Wilmington; brother, James Williams of Stedman, NC; niece, Jamie Renee Bueing of Vander, NC; and nephews Ethan, Austin, Riley, Gavin, and Brantley. There will be a Private Family Service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.