Dyana Kristina (Caldwell) Postelle

Dyana Kristina (Caldwell) Postelle Obituary
Dyana (Caldwell) Kristina Postelle
Hope Mills—Dyana Kristina Postelle, 47, passed away December 10, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1971 in Stillwater, OK to Jerry and Virginia (Skeeter) Caldwell.
Dyana is survived by her husband, Christopher R. Postelle of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Rose Patton of Colorado Springs, CO and Aeryn Irwin of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Keegan Beard and Patrick Postelle both of Fayetteville, NC; one brother, Donald Haygood, Jr. of Scottsdale, AZ; two sisters, Sonny Denton of Hiawassee, GA and Danielle Saltzeman of Gueydan, LA; and her mother, Virginia Skeeter of Dahlonega, GA.
Dyana was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Caldwell.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
