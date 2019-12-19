Home

Village Baptist Church
906 S McPherson Church Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Village Baptist Church

Earl Daniel "Dan" Hart


1954 - 2019
Earl Daniel "Dan" Hart Obituary
Earl Daniel "Dan" Hart
Fayetteville—Earl Daniel (Dan) Hart, Jr. age 65 of Fayetteville passed Fri, 12/6/2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. Dan is preceded in death by his father Earl Hart, Sr. and his mother Dorothy Hart. Dan was a pharmacist for over 35 years. He was a proud graduate of UNC and enjoyed returning to campus to attend sporting events. A long time member of Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Dan was very active in his spiritual journey and had a large and loving church family.
Dan is survived by his brothers, Ed Murray (Joyce), Mike Hart (Lynn) and Bill Hart as well as his special cousin Bob Etheridge (Darlene).
A memorial service for Dan will be celebrated at Village Baptist Church on Sat, Jan 11, 2020 11am. Donations may be made in Dan's honor to the Salvation Army or to the Village Baptist Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
