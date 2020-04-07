|
|
Earl Franklin Everitte, Sr.
Fayetteville—Earl F. Everitte, Sr., 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born in Bladen County, NC to the late Elmer James Everitte and Ida (Blackmon) Everitte on January 28, 1956.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dee Everitte of the home; his son, Frankie Everitte, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC; his daughter, Wendy Everitte of Elizabethtown; sister, Ruby Melvin of Tarheel; brother, James Everitte and wife, Bessie of Dublin; many special nieces and nephews, and his treasured dog, Easton.
Earl was a long-time member of the Highland Baptist Church and the Massey Hill Lions Club. He was a hard worker, who enjoyed NASCAR. He was also an avid baseball fan and helped coach with the Hope Mills Dixie Youth Baseball Association. Earl was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed.
A private family service is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massey Hill Lions Club, 1613 Camden Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020