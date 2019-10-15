|
Earl Johnson
Wade—Mr. Earl C. Johnson, 74 of Wade passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 PM at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Annette Johnson of the home; daughter, Amy Johnson of the home; step-son, Donnie Bryant of Fayetteville; sister, Dorothy Fann of Clayton; three grandchildren, Skylar Bullard, Cody Williams and Donnie Bryant , Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Falcon Children's Home, 7569 N. West Street, Falcon, NC 28342
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019