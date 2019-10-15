Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

Earl Johnson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Johnson Obituary
Earl Johnson
Wade—Mr. Earl C. Johnson, 74 of Wade passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 PM at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Annette Johnson of the home; daughter, Amy Johnson of the home; step-son, Donnie Bryant of Fayetteville; sister, Dorothy Fann of Clayton; three grandchildren, Skylar Bullard, Cody Williams and Donnie Bryant , Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Falcon Children's Home, 7569 N. West Street, Falcon, NC 28342
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now