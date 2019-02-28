|
|
Earleene Bass Baker
Fayetteville — Earleene Bass Baker, 90 of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Earleene was born December 9, 1928 in Pender County to the late Janie and Calvin Ray. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James A. Bass; sister, Becky Knowles and brother, Bill Ray.
Earleene was a faithful member of Cedar Falls Baptist Church and a retired secretary with Methodist University for 42 years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Falls Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffrey Sholar and Rev. Floyd Benfield, officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the church fellowship hall.
Earleene is survived by a husband, L.R. Baker of Fayetteville; son, Ronnie Bass and wife Sue of Fayetteville; daughters, Ann Bass, Diane Simmons, Della Vinent and husband Dickie of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jo Yarley and husband Scott, Tracy Iredale and husband Don, Rick Navarrete and wife Lettie, and Angela Brown; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019