Earlie Morrison, Jr., III
Fayetteville—Earlie Morrison, Jr., III, born January 25, 1955, son of the late Earlie & Lelia Morrison of Fayetteville, NC, departed this life May 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Colorado Springs, CO. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Yvette Cherry Morrison; daughter, Dr. MeLisa Morrison; son, Miles Morrison, all of Colorado Springs, CO; three (3) brothers, Early McNatt (Mary); Larry Morrison (Sherry); Anthony Morrison; two (2) sisters, Lelia Faye Anderson; Artra' Morrison, all of Fayetteville, NC; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 19 to May 20, 2020