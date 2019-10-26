Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Earline Raymes Wiggins

Earline Raymes Wiggins Obituary
Earline Raymes Wiggins
Fayetteville—Earline "Shorty" Raymes Wiggins, 78, of Fayetteville passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29. 2019 at 1 p.m. at Judson Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Brookshire officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Pauls Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Otto and Willmina Raymes; husband, James "JT" Wiggins; twin sister, Pearline Raymes; brother, Clifton Raymes.
Surviving are her daughter, Carol Wiggins; son, Rusty Wiggins; sister, Janice Tyndall and husband Johnny; brothers, Rollin Raymes and wife Jennie, Billy Raymes and wife Peggy, Ricky Raymes and wife Lynn; grandchildren, Ricky Adams, James Adams and wife Jenn, Lou Adams, Sarah Mills; great grandchildren, Jonathon, Jase and Aubrey Adams, Brandon, Camren and Cooper Mills; and her dear friend Emma Worthington.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
