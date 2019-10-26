|
Earline Raymes Wiggins
Fayetteville—Earline "Shorty" Raymes Wiggins, 78, of Fayetteville passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29. 2019 at 1 p.m. at Judson Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Brookshire officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Pauls Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Otto and Willmina Raymes; husband, James "JT" Wiggins; twin sister, Pearline Raymes; brother, Clifton Raymes.
Surviving are her daughter, Carol Wiggins; son, Rusty Wiggins; sister, Janice Tyndall and husband Johnny; brothers, Rollin Raymes and wife Jennie, Billy Raymes and wife Peggy, Ricky Raymes and wife Lynn; grandchildren, Ricky Adams, James Adams and wife Jenn, Lou Adams, Sarah Mills; great grandchildren, Jonathon, Jase and Aubrey Adams, Brandon, Camren and Cooper Mills; and her dear friend Emma Worthington.
