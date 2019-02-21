|
Rev. Ed Rogers
Lillington—The Reverend Ed Rogers, 70, of Lillington went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. He was a Baptist pastor for 34 years. He was also a teacher, television repairman, carpenter, inventor, and photographer. He was an amazing husband, father, Papa Ed, brother, and friend to all.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Osee and Evelyn Porter Rogers, sister Mary Rogers Rose, daughter Heidi Michelle Rogers, and grandson Joshua Adam Nixon.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Helen McLeod Rogers, his children, Jesse Lee Hughes and wife Michelle of Broadway, Susie Hughes of Taiwan, Marsha Nixon and husband Kelvin of Lillington, Dawn Rogers of Lillington, Thomas Rogers of Lillington and Timothy Rogers and wife Laney Whiteman Rogers of Cheraw, SC. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Heidi Nixon Bradley and husband Dustin Bradley, Kassidy Nixon, Cole Nixon, Victoria Nixon, and Emmaline Rogers. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Rogers Burtner and husband Harry, and brother-in-law Larry Rose.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 6670 Old US Hwy 421, Lillington, NC 27546 with Rev. Martin Groover and Rev. Donald Keith Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Antioch Baptist Church Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Agape Pregnancy Support Services, Attn: Helen Rogers, PO Box 20084, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019