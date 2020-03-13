|
|
Eddie Hurley Allen, Junior
Raeford—Eddie Hurley Allen, Junior, of Raeford, passed peacefully on the evening of Thursday, March 12th in Hoke County. He was born in the Haymount Hill area of Fayetteville in 1936 to Esther Spell Allen and Eddie H. Allen, Sr. of the Fayetteville Fire Department. After his father's passing, Eddie and his mother moved to Raeford where he graduated from Hoke County High School in 1954.
Eddie served in the North Carolina National Guard before joining the United States Air Force, serving more than 21 years in Louisiana, Newfoundland, Arizona, Germany, and Southeast Asia, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his retirement from servicing his country, Eddie returned home to serve his community as a Lieutenant on the Hoke County Sheriff's Department and Raeford Police Department. He also served as a volunteer for several years on the Hoke Rescue Squad, the Pima County (Arizona) Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol, and as a Scout leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a life member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Masonic Lodge in Raeford. He graduated from Fayetteville Technical College with an Associates in Criminal Justice.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Eddie, Sr (1948), and his mother Esther Teal (2002), as well as his beloved wife of more than 62 years, Margaret Elizabeth Cole Allen, who passed a little more than a year earlier. He is survived by his four sons; Mike (Janet) of Cary, NC; Dan (Therese) of Oklahoma City; OK, Dave (Janet) of Ormond Beach, FL; and Charles (Xan) of Raeford. He was the grandfather of eight and great grandfather of three.
The family will receive visitors at the United Methodist Church of Raeford Sunday, March 15th from 2 – 2:45 pm with services beginning at 3 pm. Burial will be held afterwards at the Raeford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Raeford United Methodist Church, the , or the .
Services are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020