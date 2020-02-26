|
Eddie Ray Starling
Fayetteville—Eddie Ray Starling, 63 of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with cancer.
Eddie was born March 4, 1956 in Sampson County to the late Ammon Starling and Mary Bullard Starling.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Stedman Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the Phillips Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Elwood and Jerry Starling; sisters, Dorothy Owens, Brenda Lewis, Betty Jean Locklear and Joyce Starling.
He leaves behind his wife, Jeanette Phillips Starling; daughters, Nikki Beard and husband Johnny; Nicole Evans and husband Scott and Corinna Carpenter; grandchildren, Ashley, Zackery, Kent, Katelyn, Michelle, Tifanie, Robbie, Jr,; great grandchildren, Tala and Lilith; sisters, Ida Mae Edge, Alice Lewis, Sarah Thompson, Wanda Faye Autry and Ruby Lundy; brothers, Roger Starling and Johnny Starling.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020