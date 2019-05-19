|
Edeltraud M. Carter
Fayetteville — Edeltraud M. Carter, 85, passed away the morning of May 14th. She was born in Neustadt, Germany in 1934. She lived on Montclair Road for 52 years. She loved taking care of her home, garden, and family. Edeltraud is survived by her daughter, Kitty; grandson, Derrell; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Blakeley. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Duke Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at jerniganwarren.com Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 19 to May 20, 2019