Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cedar Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Creek Baptist Church

Edgar Jackson Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Jackson Sr. Obituary
Edgar Jackson, Sr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Edgar Jackson, Sr., 91 of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 15 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM at the church.
Mr. Jackson was a native of Cumberland County, the son of the late Zeb James and Lina Johnson Jackson. He was a retired bus driver for Trailways Bus Line.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Horne Jackson of the home; three sons, Edgar Jackson, Jr. and wife Linda of Hope Mills, James A. Horne and Ricky Horne both of Fayetteville; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now