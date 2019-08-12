|
Edgar Jackson, Sr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Edgar Jackson, Sr., 91 of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 15 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM at the church.
Mr. Jackson was a native of Cumberland County, the son of the late Zeb James and Lina Johnson Jackson. He was a retired bus driver for Trailways Bus Line.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Horne Jackson of the home; three sons, Edgar Jackson, Jr. and wife Linda of Hope Mills, James A. Horne and Ricky Horne both of Fayetteville; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019