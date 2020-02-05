|
|
Edith Alice Sitton
Boone—Edith Alice Sitton, 89, of Boone died peacefully on February 4, 2020.
Mrs. Sitton was born in Whittier, NC on February 28, 1930 to the late John and Lucy Extine. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Sergeant Major Stanley Sitton.
She is survived by daughter Alice Sitton and husband Al Snipes, along with her only grandson Evan Stanley Sitton Snipes and his partner Sarah Suefer.
Mrs. Sitton retired from civil service at Ft. Bragg, NC and was a child of the great depression; she had an unbelievable work ethic. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Main Post Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC. Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020