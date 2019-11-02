|
|
Edith Barefoot Johnson
Linden—Edith Barefoot Johnson, 78, passed away in her residence on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sardis Presbyterian Church in Linden. Interment will follow in Devotional Gardens in Dunn, NC. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Adcock Funeral Home.
Edith never complained about anything, and was always concerned with the welfare of other people. She loved taking care of her family, taking and sharing pictures of them, and most of all, cooking her favorite dish of macaroni and tomato juice to share with her family.
Edith is preceded in death by her nephew, Tony Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Arvin Johnson; brother, Bobby Ray Barefoot and his wife, Sue, of Linden; daughter, Alisha Barefoot Beasley and husband, Stephen, of Linden; sons, Steven Barefoot and wife, Angie, of Linden, and Bobby Ray Barefoot Jr. of Lillington; brother-in-law, Marvin Johnson and wife, Dora, of Linden; nephew, Timmy Johnson and wife, Sandra, of Fayetteville; niece, Tracy Owen of Linden; grandchildren, Kyle Barefoot, Bradley Barefoot, Hunter Hayes, Wyatt Hair, Presley Hair, Josh Barefoot, Jessica Barefoot, Jacob Barefoot, and Bella Barefoot; and one great grandchild, Sarai Barefoot.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019