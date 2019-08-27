Home

POWERED BY

Services
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Fort Bragg, NC
View Map

Edith Ellen Mitchell Sipe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Ellen Mitchell Sipe Obituary
Edith Ellen Mitchell Sipe
Spring Lake—Edith Ellen Mitchell Sipe, of Spring Lake, North Carolina passed away at Womack Army Hospital surrounded by her family on August 26, 2019.
Edith was born to the late Clarence and Neva (Parnell) Mitchell in Belton, South Carolina on January 6. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Joyce Eason and four brothers, Howard Mitchell, Billy Mitchell, J.T. Mitchell, and Harold Mitchell.
She was a member of the Lighthouse Christian Church and will be missed by her many friends and family. She leaves behind her husband, Bobby Gene Sipe, whom she met and fell in love with in 1963 and later on married; one son, Tonny Edward Sipe and wife, Leslie; one daughter, Brenda Lee Sipe; and two grandsons, Tony Eason Sr. and James Eason.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Interment will follow immediately at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. There will be a visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be made online at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now