Edith Ellen Mitchell Sipe
Spring Lake—Edith Ellen Mitchell Sipe, of Spring Lake, North Carolina passed away at Womack Army Hospital surrounded by her family on August 26, 2019.
Edith was born to the late Clarence and Neva (Parnell) Mitchell in Belton, South Carolina on January 6. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Joyce Eason and four brothers, Howard Mitchell, Billy Mitchell, J.T. Mitchell, and Harold Mitchell.
She was a member of the Lighthouse Christian Church and will be missed by her many friends and family. She leaves behind her husband, Bobby Gene Sipe, whom she met and fell in love with in 1963 and later on married; one son, Tonny Edward Sipe and wife, Leslie; one daughter, Brenda Lee Sipe; and two grandsons, Tony Eason Sr. and James Eason.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Interment will follow immediately at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. There will be a visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be made online at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019