Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Clinton Cemetery
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of First Baptist Church
408 College St.,
Edith Faulkner Lee


1928 - 2019
Edith Faulkner Lee Obituary
Edith Faulkner Lee
Clinton—Mrs. Edith Faulkner Lee, 91, of 503 Woodrow St., passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00AM in the Clinton Cemetery, followed by a memorial service to celebrate Edith's life at 11:00AM in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, 408 College St., with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating.
Born on April 12th, 1928 in Franklin County, Edith was the daughter of the late Harlin Alvin and Hattie Warren Faulkner. She was the lifelong sweetheart and widow to Mr. Erwin William "Bill" Lee. She was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1945 where she later attended Campbell College after graduating with a one-year certificate in Business Education. Edith was employed as a secretary for many years and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where she served as church librarian as well as several capacities in the Woman's Missionary Union. Edith was a true southern charm who loved the Lord, her husband Bill, her family, her church and all who knew her and will truly be missed.
Edith is survived by several nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Faye Gay of Clinton and many close friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by her sister, Harriet Faulkner Wolfe and four brothers; Clarence, Bennett, Perry and Roger.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday following the memorial service in the Chapel of First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 College St. Clinton, NC. 28328.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com
Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lee family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
