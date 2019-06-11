Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Edith Grey Trueblood


Edith Grey Trueblood Obituary
Edith Grey Trueblood
Fayetteville — Edith Grey Trueblood, 85, passed away on Sunday, June, 9, 2019. Ms. Trueblood was born August 27, 1933, the daughter of the late Amos and Viola Huffman of Bladen County.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Weaver and Vilmer Trueblood; two daughters, Theresa Hope Wildey and Deborah Lynn Blowe, and her grandson Chance Michael Wildey.
She is survived by her two grandsons, Charles Stanley Wildey II and William David Blowe II; seven great-grandchildren; her sister Ola Mae Bullard, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Edith's nephew, James Bullard officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 -10:50 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 11 to June 12, 2019
