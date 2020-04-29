|
|
Edith J. Brafford
Hope Mills—Edith Jones Brafford, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Breckenridge Retirement Center in Rocky Mount.
Edith was born in Hope Mills, NC on March 31, 1924 to the late Kirkland (Bert) Jones and Mattie Brown Jones. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Alfred N. Brafford, her dear brother, Dwayne K. Jones (and wife Ada), her nephew Hal Jones, and her caring son-in-law, Joe Pat Tolson. Edith's daughter Janice (Carolyn) Brafford Tolson also passed away later the same day on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a brief illness.
Edith was a devoted wife, mother, sister, homemaker and friend. She served for many years as a Media Assistant in the library at South View High School in Hope Mills. Edith love God, her Church, her home and Hope Mills. Edith enjoyed cooking and baking and had a sweet tooth for desserts, especially Lemon Meringue Pie. She also loved watching the birds from her kitchen picture window, a daily walk, traveling, her azalea garden and flowers. Edith was known locally for her green thumb and beautiful yard, which she landscaped herself.
Edith is survived by her niece Cindy (Gayle) Jones Eaker and her husband, Mark of Kings Mountain, NC; nephew Karl Jones and finance', Elaine Chambless of Wilsonville, AL; cousin Peggy Carter and husband, Franklin of Hope Mills, NC; cousin Edna Moore of Fayetteville, NC, and cousin Kathy Hains and husband, Chris of Clayton, NC. Also left to cherish her memory are several other cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
Edith was also very blessed to have received kind and loving care from a special friend, Valencia Williams, her devoted personal caregiver for the last several years.
A private funeral will be held at Big Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hope Mills, NC on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Pastor Ellen McCubbin of Hope Mills United Methodist Church will officiate.
Hope Mills United Methodist Church will arrange a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the memory of Edith Jones Brafford to Hope Mills United Methodist Church, 4955 Legion Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, NC is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020