Edna Earle "Ma" Faircloth
Fayetteville—Ms. Edna Earle "Ma" Faircloth, 94 of Fayetteville, went home to be her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Thursday February 28th.
She is preceded in death by her husband Francis Laprelle Faircloth and daughter Karen Curlee.
She is survived by her two grandsons Christopher and Justin Curlee, their wives Jennifer and Sarah and great-grandson Dylan Curlee.
Edna was a charter member of Temple Baptist Church where she served many roles through the years. She taught Sunday School for 18 years and was also the director of the Senior group in the 1990's. She was named the President of the Senior Adult Fellowship for the New South River Association in 1999.
Edna retired as Vice-President from the family owned business "Jackson Mattress Factory" in 1988. She enjoyed spending time with her family celebrating birthdays and trips to the beach. She also enjoyed planning and taking trips with the Senior group.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service and will be on Saturday March 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 at Sullivan's Funeral home with the service following at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Sullivan's with Dr. Kelly Bullard officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019