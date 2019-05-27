Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church
4693 Beaver Dam Church Road,
Roseboro, NC
Edna Earline (Barbour) Bullard

Edna Earline (Barbour) Bullard Obituary
Edna Earline (Barbour) Bullard
Roseboro—Mrs. Edna Earline Bullard, 89 of the Beaver Dam Community, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:18pm at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born November 5, 1929 in Johnston County and was the daughter of the late Burkett and Gertie Ingram Barbour. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lacy Bullard. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She was a loving, caring mother who devoted her life to caring for others.
She is survived by one son, Felton Bullard of Beaver Dam Community, Roseboro; three daughters, Deborah Hall of Fayetteville, Janet Tanner of Autryville, Beulah Fisher of Beaver Dam Community, Roseboro; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Elizabeth Coats of Autryville.
The funeral service will be held at 4:00pm on Wednesday, May 29, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4693 Beaver Dam Church Road, Roseboro, with Reverend Tim McQueen and Reverend Casey Welker officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
The visitation will be held from 7:00-9:00pm on Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2019
