|
|
Edna Jean Guy
Fayetteville, NC—Edna Jean Guy, lovingly known by most as Mrs. Jean or Grandma Jean, went to be with Our Lord Friday, February 28th, 2020. Mrs. Jean, 72, was born and raised in Fayetteville and a 1966 graduate of Massy Hill High School.
Mrs. Jean devoted her life to service. Service to her Lord, her family and to her community. After 16 years of perfect attendance at Massy Hill Baptist Church, Mrs. Jean married her husband, Samuel Guy, in 1969 at MacPherson Presbyterian Church where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019.
As a couple, they soon made Highland Presbyterian Church their home where they raised their family and where Mrs. Jean assisted the Children's Ministry Programs for decades. Mrs. Jean also received the Presbyterian Women Honorary Lifetime Membership in 1999.
She proudly served as assistant clerk of courts for many years and was a teacher and administrator of Guy's Schools, Inc. since 1973. She continued her civic endeavors as Judge/Chief Judge for the Cross Creek Precinct 34 for over 20 years. She was passionate about her family and teaching children. She was often found on the playground of Guy's Schools, Inc. or the baseball field of Terry Sanford High School.
Mrs. Jean is proceeded in death by her Mother, Ruby "Ma" Nichols Fowler, Mother and Father-In-Law, Margret and Neill Guy, and Daughter-In-Law Deanna Renee Guy. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Guy, her brother Rusty Pendergrass, of Texas, her aunt, Betty Nichols, her uncle, Franklin Nichols and her sons Neill and Sam, his wife Jenn, and her daughter Jennifer. She is also survived by her seven "babies" (grandchildren) Taylor, Chandler, Jackson, Kaleigh, Parker, Avery and Easton, all of Fayetteville.
Everyone who knew Mrs. Jean knew that her family was her world. Her death was sudden and has taken everyone off guard. Live each day like Mrs. Jean, with a big heart and full of love for everyone.
Family will receive visitors at Sullivan's Funeral Home Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2pm with graveside ceremony to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Grandma Jean loved her family, her students, and truly everyone she ever met. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Highland Youth Ministries.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, of Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020