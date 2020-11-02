1/
Edna Jones Sheppard
1943 - 2020
Fayetteville—Edna Sheppard, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1943 in North Carolina to the late Roy and Eatha (Norris) Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her sons, Allen Sheppard of Fayetteville, Mark Sheppard of Newport, Jason Sheppard of Fayetteville, and Grant Sheppard of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Monica, Caroline, and Joshua; brother, Billy Ray Jones and sister, Linda K. Hornic both of Atlanta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA - American Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
