Edna W. HarperFayetteville—Edna Wilson Harper passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Carolina Inn in Fayetteville. Edna was born in Fayetteville on May 9, 1924. She was a lifetime member of Highland Presbyterian ChurchEdna was predeceased by her husband James S. Harper, her parents, John M. Wilson, Sr. and Myrtle Cauble Wilson, and her brothers James, John and George, and by her sister, Myrtle Wilson Vann. She is survived by her daughter Susan Harper Hornaday, her son James Shields Harper, Jr., six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28305.Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.