Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Edna Wood Ferrell


1927 - 2020
Edna Wood Ferrell Obituary
Edna Wood Ferrell
Fayetteville—Edna Wood Ferrell, 92, of Fayetteville, NC died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born April 29, 1927, the daughter of Carol and Martha Wood. Edna was a loving wife to the late Ray Ferrell for 70 years and a devoted mother to Mike, Ron (Eva), Martha Anne (Richard), and Janet (Johnny) and a very special Grandma to nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Edna graduated from Anderson Creek High School as valedictorian of her class. She served as a secretary at Fort Bragg, NC during WWII and worked for 24 years as a secretary in the Cumberland County School System. For over 60 years, she was an active member of Vaughn Memorial Presbyterian Church, serving in many roles.
Her greatest joy was creating memories and traditions with her beloved family. She made sure that every occasion - birthdays, holidays, vacations, and informal get-togethers, were special. She could often be found in the kitchen creating a special meal, behind the camera lens capturing the smallest of moments, or playing a scrabble game with her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her love of family, kind and generous heart, gracious hospitality, and selfless nature.
The family would like to thank Lilliy Brown for providing years of skilled, compassionate, loving care, and companionship for our mother.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11 from 12:30 to 1:45PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home prior to services in the chapel at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Eastern NC Chapter of the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC or to the Fayetteville chapter of the Salvation Army, 220 East Russell Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
