Edward Allen Quinn, Jr.
Autryville—Edward Allen Quinn, Jr., 41 passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.
The family will have a service at a later date.
He was born March 13, 1979 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. He also served 13 years with the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Shane Quinn; maternal grandmother, Myrtle Wagner and a maternal grandfather; paternal grandfather, Allen Quinn and a paternal grandmother.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Elizabeth Quinn; children, Xander and Xavier Quinn, Samantha Markham and Maurice Taylor; parents, Edward Allen Quinn, Sr. and Jean Wagner Quinn; brother, Joseph Quinn; sister, Jean Quinn; mother and father-in-law, Camelia and Wash Jackson, Jr.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.