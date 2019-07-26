|
Edward Carl Taylor, Sr.
Hubert, NC formerly of Saginaw, MI—Edward C. Taylor, age 55, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: sons, Edward C. Taylor II and Isaiah Taylor; brothers, Gary Lamar Taylor, Lee Johnson and Lavaughn Johnson; sister, Stephanie Yvette Taylor; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 26 to Aug. 1, 2019